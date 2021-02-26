EXIRA — It was just a random sort of thing — finding something fun to do with kids in the winter, and that’s how Izzy the Igloo got her start.
Ellie McCormack and family, of Exira, made building the igloo a project after she saw a lighted igloo picture on Pinterest.
“I’m a very random person,” she said, “and actually, I’m the type that hates the cold. I don’t usually go out and play in the snow, but the igloo intrigued me.”
She was looking for something fun to do with kids — she and her husband Jacob have five girls between them, ranging in age from 14 down to 6.
The girls are Bailey, 14; Evelyn, 10; Kayleigha, 8; Emmalyn, also 8 but six months younger; and AriAuna, 6. Ellie home schools two of the girls.
“I thought the kids would really help more than they did,” she said, but she quickly found the girls didn’t like to get cold, and would rather play on a mountain of snow in the year rather than hold bricks.
Izzy the Igloo — the girls insisted she have a name — is five feet five inches in the middle of the inside, and five feet closer to the sides. She’s 10 foot 10 inches wide from east to west, and 11 and a half feet across from north to south. From the entrance to the back wall, it’s 16 feet.
And while Ellie was willing to measure the igloo, and even come up with an estimate of how many bricks were used to complete it — that’s 313 in the igloo itself, and another 54 making up the entrance — she really doesn’t want to try to figure out how many hours of time went into building it, and now keeping it from melting in the recent warm up.
She started out by getting aluminum casserole pans and the girls filled them with colored water and some glitter. The first row, and then a second first row, after the first one melted, got started about Feb. 10. Originally she used slush as mortar, just in between bricks, but then learned covering the entire brick on the outside made them more stable.
During the day the igloo looks mostly white, but at night, when it’s lit up, it has a sort of tie-dyed appearance with all the colored bricks.
Ellie worked in very cold temperatures. “At first I didn’t have snow pants or coveralls,” she said, and went out searching for them. “You’d think (stores) would stock them year around,” she added, but she found they didn’t have any. They did have swimming pools and bathing suits, something she found funny, at this time of year. “It was comical to see blizzard weather outside, but you could buy a swimming suit, in February.”
Luckily someone was willing to lend Ellie a pair. “I couldn’t have done this without them,” she admits.
She’s detailed the project on Facebook — if you check out Ellie McCormack’s page, you will find many pictures of just about all the stages, right down to when it was completed, this week. The girls like it a lot more — they’ve even brought in blankets to sit, all bundled up in, and ate lunch in it as well.
She said this was definitely the largest random project she’s done, but it has spurred some ideas for homeschooling, like looking at which states have the snowiest winter, what the record low temperatures are, and a variety of math and other science related topics.
She’s spent time throwing snow on the igloo to insulate it. And she noted that snow is to an igloo what sunscreen is to a human. Unfortunately, she realized that a little late, she got a sunburn working on the igloo.
She also has a plan in mind for the inevitable: when the igloo starts to melt beyond repair.
She was hoping to find someone with an inflatable dinosaur suit, for pictures of the destroyed igloo. She hasn’t found a suit yet, but also thought one of those tall, tubular figures often found at car lots would work. Then she could scatter some extra bricks around. She said she was going to do research to see if any of the car lots had one.
She also said the original goal was to see how far this would get, and she’s pleased with the outcome. In the future she said, “I’m definitely not making a bigger one, but I might make a smaller one.”