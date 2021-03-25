Friday, March 26
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
Saturday, March 27
Atlantic Business & Professional Women’s Spring Craft Show will be held on March 27th from 9 am – 3 pm at the Cass County Community Building in Atlantic. Concession stand open, $1 admission. Door prizes given away all day.
Exira Community Club’s annual Fourth of July Kickoff Fundraiser will be held at the Exira Event Center featuring The Dueling Pianos of Mike & Andy. Social Hour/Silent Auction at 6 p.m., Dinner at 6:45 p.m., Live Auction at 7:30 p.m., Announcements at 7:15 p.m., Silent Auction ends at 8 p.m., The Dueling Pianos from 8:15-10:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person in advance, $35 per person at the door. Advanced tickets can by purchased by contacting any board member, several local Exira businesses, or by calling Abby: 712-249-1331. That evening the Grand Marshall will be announced, 156th Fourth of July Celebration theme announced, community updates and announcements. Pasta & Salad Bar will be served. Reserve a whole table for $250 which includes 8 tickets and 8 drink tickets.
Sunday, March 28
Exira Masonic Lodge #342 will host the Scholarship Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All-you-can-eat, free-will donation breakfast. We will be serving 2 types of scrambled eggs (regular and western), bacon, french toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice. It will be held at the Elk Horn Fire Hall. Proceeds will go towards the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 2021 scholarships for graduating seniors.
Saturday, April 3
Trivia Night at the Audubon Recreation Center at 7 p.m.
Audubon Women's Association will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m. Audubon City Park, across from the courthouse. In case of bad weather, go to the Memorial Building. The Easter Bunny will be on hand, and kids in fourth grade or under will be eligible for the hunt. Hundreds of eggs are available to hunt.
Kimballton Easter Egg Hunt will be held at noon at Kimballton City Park hosted by the Danish Villages Improvement Organization. Masks are encouraged. A free will donation hot dog meal will be available from 11:30-12:30 p.m. in front of the fire station.
Atlantic Rising, Atlantic Parks and Recreation host Easter event at Sunnyside Park from 9-11 a.m. Kids can get socially distanced picture with Easter Bunny, goodie bags and a free beverage from Atlantic Bottling. Take the Sunnyside Easter Egg Cruise, see all the decorated eggs and vote for your favorite.
Saturday, April 10
12th annual Spring Spectacular will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Guthrie Center Activity Center. There will be 20 plus vendors. Free admission.
Saturday, April 17
Exira City-Wide Clean Up Day from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The drop off site will be at the end of the city park. Some items will have a cost to drop off. For example, small appliances are $10, others $15; car tires are $3, semi tires are $10 and tractor tires are $15-20. Household computers and TVs are free.