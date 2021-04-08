Check out the Brown Bag Lunch programs on Facebook and YouTube pages at noon, Central time to see free, monthly presentations as they premiere! These programs are sponsored by Danish Sisterhood Dronning Margrethe Lodge #15, Milwaukee, WI.
Coming up next:
Thursday, April 15
From Fairy Tale to Fantasy — Enjoy a virtual field trip to this exhibit, featuring Swedish-American illustrator Gustaf Tenggren, which is currently on view at Philadelphia’s American Swedish Historical Museum. Watch the program at or after noon, then join a Live Q&A at 6 p.m. (Central) with Rachel Kiskaddon, ASHM’s Education and Public Relations Manager.
Thursday, May 20
Square Stories — Lise Kildegaard is a professor of English at Luther College. She has been translating the “Square Stories” of Danish author Louis Jensen.
Remember, past programs may be watched on Facebook or YouTube.