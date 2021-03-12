Kelly Polson, President of the Beta Zeta Chapter of DKG Society of Women Educators, called the Zoom meeting to order on March 8, 2021. The treasurer reported that dues remain the same for the coming year and are payable by May 1. The business meeting discussed the ongoing collection of donations for the Boys and Girls Club in Adair. Items from the wish list and monetary donations are welcome. Members in each school district volunteered to gather the items for delivery before summer. Information was shared on the selection of the Educational Excellence recipient. The members are encouraged to recommend prospective members to be initiated in the fall. It has been announced that the Upsilon State Convention has been postponed until the summer of 2022, at the previous venue, Arrowhead Resort on West Okoboji. It was also decided that the BZ Chapter will hold the April meeting remotely and re-evaluate the safety of in-person meetings prior to September. Many members have received at least the initial dose of the COVID vaccine.
Following the business portion of the meeting, members were invited to share their favorite books and authors in the program “Beta Zeta Bookworms” moderated by President Kelly. Favorite reads included a variety of genres- fiction, historical fiction, mystery, inspirational books, and selections written by local authors. A reading list with titles and authors will be compiled and emailed to members.
The next meeting will be held on April 12 via Zoom with the program title “COVID- a Year Later.”