COUNCIL BLUFFS — Earlier today, the Regional Water Rural Water Association had announced the lifting of boil orders in Shelby and Harrison Counties. Those areas also included some facilities in Pottawattamie County such as Tri-Center Schools; the Minden Casey’s General Store; and near Shelby, the Menards Distribution Center and Love’s Travel Center properties.
Around 3 p.m., with the return of passing water test results, other areas and residential properties that were affected are also starting to be released from boil orders that went into effect just over one month ago.
Regional Water customers in Pleasant Township (North of Rosewood Rd., South of York Rd/I-80, East of 360th St. and West of 420th St.) and Valley Township (North of G30, South of Rosewood Rd., East of 420th St., and West of Hwy 59) are now lifted from the boil advisory. If your account number starts with A15, C15, or C17, you can now use the water as normal. Regional Water also informed those customers that for those who have an automatic ice maker, they recommend you flush it before consuming any ice. If you do not have any other guidance from your manufacturer on how to do so, we recommend that you throw out all ice that was made during the boil advisory and let the ice maker run for a full 24-hour cycle; throwing out any ice made during that time before using it normally. If your ice maker comes with different instructions on how to flush it, follow those instructions instead of their provided recommendation.
Updates will continue to be provided on the emergency management agency's website at https://pcema-ia.org, twitter feed, and Facebook page.