AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved the city budget during their meeting this week — with a levy rate of $20.63 per $1,000 of valuation.
That rate is a few cents lower than last year, City Clerk Joe Foran said, about 5 cents lower, due to “a lot of factors,” including a decrease in health insurance.
“We hoping it’s a trend,” Foran said.
The tax levy on agricultural land was $3.00375.
Foran said there were no particular increases or decreases in city departments, “just business as usual.”
There were no written or oral comments at the hearing and while there were some people on hand at the meeting, Foran said they were mostly city staff who were present for the discussion on law enforcement.
In other business, the council approved a change in water rates for outside customers. The council had discussed doing away with the current rate — three times the cost for inside the city customers — but during discussion the council choose to go with a rate that was one and a half times the cost instead. The council approved the first reading then voted to waive the second and third readings of the ordinance. It will go into effect as soon as it is published. Foran said the plan was to publish the ordinance in today’s paper, Friday, March 26.