Congregate diners will continue receiving home delivered meals in March. To cancel a meal PLEASE call the day before. Meals are subject to change
Congregate Meals and Meals On wheels — 563-3657
March 1 — Chicken broccoli with pasta casserole, beets, peaches, applesauce Jell-O.
March 2 — Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, mixed fruit.
March 3 — COOK’S CHOICE.
March 4 — Mushroom and swiss burger, whole wheat bun, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, strawberries and pineapple.
March 5 — Crunchy pollock or baked cod fillet, roasted red potatoes, corn, berry fluff Jell-O salad.
March 8 — Half ham sandwich, cup of potato soup, mixed fruit, ice box cookies.
March 9 — Chicken salad on bed of lettuce, baby carrots, banana.
March 10— Herb-rubbed roast beef, mashed potatoes w/gravy, asparagus, pears.
March 11 — Baked honey chicken, sweet potato fries, broccoli, banana, molasses cookie.
March 12 — Salmon loaf, baked potato, green beans, apricots.
March 15 — Oven fried chicken, baked sweet potatoes, green beans, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.
March 16 — Hot beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
March 17 — Chicken, orange and almond salad, WW roll, steamed carrots, mixed berry crisp.
March 18 — COOK’S CHOICE.
March 19 — Tuna macaroni salad, breadstick, mixed vegetables, peaches.
March 22 — Creamy dijon chicken, roasted red potatoes, green beans, strawberries and bananas.
March 23 — Ground beef stroganoff, egg noodles, steamed carrots, baked apples.
March 24 — Half of a turkey sandwich, cup of minestrone soup, banana, molasses cookie.
March 25 — Liver and onions or beef patty, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mixed vegetables, peaches.
March 26 — Tuna salad or crab salad sandwich, potato salad, beets, mixed fruit.
March 29 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll.
March 30 — Philly sloppy joe, whole wheat bun, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, apple slices.
March 31 — Chef’s salad, breadstick, apricots, hot milk cake w/berry mix.
Each meal includes 1/3 of the required daily amounts (RDA) for persons age 70+, milk, and condiments as appropriate.
Menu subject to change. RSVP by 9 a.m. — 563-3657 — Audubon; 268-2377 — Exira; Mini Bus 563-3657