AUDUBON — Teachers and administrators, along with former students and many friends were sad to hear of the passing of a well-loved Audubon Community Schools coach and teacher earlier this month.
“(I was) really sad to hear the news of Audubon hurdles coach Bob Clark passing away. This time of year, I always think back to the great hurdlers I had the joy of covering at Audubon. Not only did he live and breathe hurdles and turn out some really good hurdlers, he drove a sweet orange early-70s GMC pickup!” said Caleb Nelson, former Audubon County Advocate Journal Sports Editor.
“First of all, Coach Clark was always so gracious with his time in doing interviews with me, even though he was not the head coach,” Nelson said, explaining the head coaches he worked with, for both boys and girls track, in my time (in Audubon) “all talked very highly of the work Coach Clark did, and it’s easy to see why. You could always count on a shuttle hurdle relay team from Audubon making the state track meet, and I knew that event was one of his favorites to hone and develop each year.”
Nelson said he really loved interviewing Clark, after the Wheeler boys won the state title in hurdles in 2016 because he was so excited for what those boys accomplished that year. “It’s always fun talking with someone who is clearly gifted in what they do, and Coach Clark certainly was,” Nelson said.
In 2017, Nelson wrote a story about Clark’s memories when he earned a hurdles title for Coon Rapids High School 60 years previously. He ran a 110-meter high hurdles race in 15.9 seconds to win a Class B Gold at Drake Stadium, and began teaching and coaching at Audubon not long after.
Robert “Bob” Clark was born July 26, 1940, in Carroll, the son of Clair P. and Neva I. (Deppman) Clark. He died on April 1, at the age of 80 years, 8 months and 5 days.
He attended Coon Rapids Community Schools, graduating in the Class of 1958, then went on to study at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. He was married to Josephine Minnich in 1960, and the couple had two children, Cynthia and Eric. Clark graduated with a Master of Science Degree from Maryville, and moved to the Granger where he taught social studies for a few years, then moved to Audubon.
Clark taught junior high social studies at Audubon, but also refereed and coached sports. He taught for over 40 years before retiring in 2002, but continued to coach tracks and other sports in retirement.
“Bob Clark was a guy that would give you a call and give you a little pat on the back for something you did that he read in the paper,” said Audubon Superintendent Eric Trager. “He was just that kind of individual who really looked out for the people around him,” adding, “He was just a really, really nice man who always kept a positive attitude, and the kids genuinely enjoyed working with him.”
Sam Graeve, elementary principal at Audubon, had many good memories of Clark as well.
“His classroom was just above mine, back when we had the three-story middle school,” Graeve said. “We often had a common prep time, and we would check in with each other. He actually did more checking in on me, I was a new teacher at the time.”
Graeve said he learned a lot from Clark.
“Bob was well liked by staff and students, because he was the kind of person that was patient with you, and made you feel important, just a super guy. He was just a great man, and a great mentor and friend.”
“He was just a good man,” Graeve said.