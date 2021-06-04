PELLA — Lila Sebetka of Audubon, was one of 204 Central College students who were celebrated during Commencement on Saturday, May 15, at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.
Sebetka received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, lead
ership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.