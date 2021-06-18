The Audubon FFA Chapter hosted the Austin Alt Memorial Classic on Sunday, May 26. The event took place at the Audubon County Fairgrounds in the Livestock Exposition Center. Sunday’s program consisted of an IJBBA sanctioned cattle show as well as an ISJS sanctioned swine show. The show was pleased with the turnout of youth exhibitors showing 153 pigs (up 40 from 2018) and 59 cattle (up 19) competing in the breeding, market and showmanship divisions.
FFA Vice-President, Matt Brinkman, said “The shows went great and it was awesome to see locals participating as well as others that drove hours to be a part of the Austin Alt Memorial Classic.”
Over $3,500 in prize money was given to participating youth. Audubon FFA advisor, Brittany Elmquist, was satisfied with the result of the livestock shows. “I was very pleased with the turnout for our shows. With the positive response of exhibitors and spectators we look forward to next year’s show. The show committee appreciates the support of all the livestock enthusiasts and the Audubon County Fair Board to help make the shows a success.”
Below are the results of the shows.
Austin Alt Memorial Classic Swine Show
Breeding Show
Top 5 Breeding Gilts
Champion Breeding Gilt — Cody Birt (Champion Dark Cross)
Reserve Breeding Gilt – Caleigh Lewis (Champion Hampshire)
3rd Overall – Blaine Gannon (Champion Duroc)
4th Overall – Presley Buttler (Champion Berkshire)
5th Overall – Carson Gannon (Champion Spotted)
Audubon County Champion Breeding Gilt: Lane Elmquist
Market Show
Top 5 Market Hogs
Champion Market Hog – Mikaela Downing (Champion Dark Cross)
Reserve Market Hog – Kylee Brown (Reserve Dark Cross)
3rd Overall – Tommy Jansssen (Champion All Other Cross)
4th Overall – Connor Finch (Champion Berkshire)
5th Overall – Cale Niehuas (Champion Spotted)
Audubon County Champion Market Hog: Carter Essick
Austin Alt Memorial Classic Cattle Show
Breeding Show
Top 5 Breeding Animals
Supreme Breeding Animal – Carson Rieck (Champion Chianina)
Reserve Breeding Animal – Eric Plagman (Champion Angus)
3rd Overall – Brock Henderson (Foundation Simmental)
4th Overall – Craig Alan Becker (Reserve Champion Angus)
5th Overall – Brady Belcher (Champion Maine Angus)
Audubon County Champion Breeding Heifer: Clayton VanAernam
Market Show
Top 5 Market Animals
Supreme Market Animal – Ike Beeson (Champion Cross)
Reserve Market Animal – McKinzey Beatty (Champion Shorthorn Plus)
3rd Overall – Riley Jansen (Reserve Champion Cross)
4th Overall – Tyson VonGlan (Champion Market Heifer)
5th Overall – Reagan Rozenboom (Champion Chianina)
Audubon County Champion Market Steer: Jaci Christensen
The Austin Alt Memorial Classic officials appreciates the volunteers, exhibitors, parents and spectators that make this show one of a kind. The show committee also appreciates the use of cattle gates from Rick and Jodie Pettit to construct a second show ring, along with Brian and Molly Klocke and the many volunteers that helped run the concession stand. They also appreciate Beth McDermott and the Barn to Backdrop crew for their help with the Austin Alt Memorial Classic and bringing more exhibitors to Audubon County. Next year’s shows are tentatively scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend with a double-header cattle show on Saturday and a double-header swine show on Sunday along with the Barn to Backdrop Classic. If you are interested in helping with the 2020 show sponsorship please contact Brittany Elmquist at belmquist@audubon.k12.ia.us.