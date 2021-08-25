EXIRA — It’s been a long road, and it’s only about 80 years late, but the remains of a southwest Iowa sailor who was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma are coming home to rest.
Eli Olsen was 23 when he died, serving as a Navy Storekeeper Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941 the ship was attacked by the Japanese, took multiple torpedo hits, and capsized quickly, resulting in the death of 429 crew members including Olsen.
Navy personnel recovered the bodies of the servicemen from December 1941 to June 1944, and they were first interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.
In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of US casualties from the two cemeteries, and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks to attempt to identify them. They were only able to confirm the identities of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, also known as the Punchbowl, and in 1949 a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Olsen.
In April of 2015, the Deputy Secretary of Defense issued a memorandum that directed the disinterment of the unknowns associated with the USS Oklahoma, and personnel began exhuming the remains for analysis on June 15, 2015.
In order to identify Olsen’s remains scientists used different types of DNA analysis, along with dental and circumstantial material evidence.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war.
Currently more than 72,000 are still unaccounted for, with about 26,000 assessed as possibly recoverable. Olsen’s name was recorded on the Wall of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with others missing from WW II. Since he has been identified, a rosette will be placed alongside his name.
Olsen had three brothers who also served in WW II, and were able to return home. He will be buried alongside family — including three brothers and two sisters — in the Exira Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 15. His last remaining sibling — sister Ruth — died at the age of 100.
Family members will come from around the country to attend the burial — a positive thing, after 80 years — a kind of homecoming and family reunion rolled into one.