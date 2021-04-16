Saturday, April 17
Exira City-Wide Clean Up Day from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The drop off site will be at the end of the city park. Some items will have a cost to drop off. For example, small appliances are $10, others $15; car tires are $3, semi tires are $10 and tractor tires are $15-20. Household computers and TVs are free.
Get Outside! Signs of Spring Hike at Prairie Rose State Park, meet at 11 a.m. at the trail that goes over the dam, west of the campground, if you drive over, park near the youth campsite.
Thursday, April 22
Community Shred Day, in the Landmands Bank Parking Lot, noon to 2 p.m., Shredding will also take place in the Audubon and Kimballton locations the week before Thursday, sponsored by Landmands Bank. Free will offering.
Sunday, April 25
Exira Daddy Daughter Dance, 4-6 p.m. at the Exira Event Center, plenty of time to dance, light refreshments, backdrop for pictures. Sponsored by the Exira Community Club.
Sunday, May 2
Eastern Star Drive Through and Take Out Dinner, open to all. Held at the Masonic Building south side of city park. Serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with ham balls, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert. Proceeds go to 2021 Scholarships
Friday, May 21
2021 Grand Masters Golf Outing at Atlantic Golf and Country Club, to benefit the Iowa Masonic Library and Museum Lighting Project, and the Puppy Jake Foundation. Teams are available for $280 per team and sponsorships are $100 per hole. Contact Donnie at 249-3253.
Friday, June 4
Audubon County Hospital Foundation's 23 annual Golf Fundraiser, at Audubon Golf and Country Club. Check in at 8 a.m. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. 4 person best shot; pin prizes, poker chip putt challenge. Registration by May 1. Contact Susan Greving: grevings@acmhhosp.org or 712-563-5295.
Friday, June 11
Friendship Home Golf Fundraiser will be held on Friday, June 11th at Audubon Golf & Country Club. Registration due by May 21st. Check in at 9 a.m., shotgun start at 10 am. Any questions contact Amy Madsen: 712-563-2651.
Saturday, June 12
Art in the Park and Food Truck Battle in Audubon; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, artists, crafts, wine garden and more.