MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2021 spring semester.
Northwest degree recipients include the bachelor of science (B.S.), bachelor of science in education (B.S. Ed.), bachelor of technology (B.T.), bachelor of arts (B.A.), bachelor of fine arts (B.F.A.), master of science (M.S.), bachelor of science in clinical laboratory sciences (B.S. CLS), bachelor of science in medical technology (B.S. MT), master of arts (M.A.), master of business administration (M.B.A.), master of science in education (M.S. Ed.), and education specialist (Ed. Spec.).
Due to space limitations, minors are not listed. Multiple majors are numbered accordingly.
Undergraduate students graduating with honors are designated with asterisks as follows:
*** Summa Cum Laude (cumulative grade point average of 3.95 to 4.0 on a 4.0 scale)
** Magna Cum Laude (cumulative GPA of 3.75 to 3.94)
* Cum Laude (cumulative GPA of 3.50 to 3.74)
Adair-Hannah M Jorgensen graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science
Atlantic-Alexis Jo Boes graduating with a B.S. in Education, Agricultural Education
Atlantic-Emma Anne Dorsey graduating Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education in Elementary Education and Special Ed: Cross Categorical
Audubon-Garrett Allen Inman graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Marketing
Audubon-Michael Jim Rudolph graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Psychology
Greenfield-Samantha Kay Harris graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education Physical Education
Griswold-Sydney Marie Steffen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business
Harlan-Emily Marie Blum graduated with a Master of Science in Education in Ed Leadership: K-12
Lewis-Heather Lynn Freund graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education Elementary Education
Walnut-Jacob Jon Peterson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication: Interpersonal