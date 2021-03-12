Friday, March 12
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair Drive Thru Fish Fry will be held on from 5-7 p.m. Fish, shrimp, fries and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal. Please approach from the west through the alley north of the parish hall.
Saturday, March 13
Anita Town and Country will be hosting another USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution at the Anita Community Center from 12 – 1 p.m., or as supplies last. Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up, and no documentation or proof need is required, at no cost. Contact: Jodi Irlmeier, Anita Town and Country, 712-762-4234
St. Patrick’s Danceless Dinner at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon from 5-7 p.m. Serving Staley’s Chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, coleslaw and a cookie. Tickets are $10 and available Sam’s Barber Shop, Jo’s Corner Clips, Park Place Salon and from Lois Kaufmann – 563-2125. Drive-thru pick-up – come from the east on North Divison St. and pull into the parish center on the west side of the building then driving to the front of the building to place your order (main entrance), then proceed to the east side of the building to pick up your order (exit door off the dance floor area). If you live in the Audubon city limits, the meal can be delivered to you by calling the parish center at 563-3300 before 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway in Atlantic at the Cass County Community Center from 3-6 p.m., or as supplies last. Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up, and no documentation or proof need is required. Boxes will be given away at no cost. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome.
Wednesday,
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day Masonic Scholarship Fundraiser in Atlantic will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. or while supplies lasts. Serving beef stew and Irish soda bread for a free will donation. Drive-thru only at the Masonic Lodge in Atlantic – the old Villa Dance, 1010 SW 7th St. Sponsored by Pymosa Lodge #271
Thursday, March 18
Cass County 4-H Endowment committee’s annual 4-H Endowment Pancake Supper drive-through meals from 4-7 p.m. on the Cass County Fairgrounds in Atlantic. The Pancake Man will be dishing up fresh pancakes and sausage to go, with a choice of juice, milk or water. Supporters can drive through the fairgrounds and enjoy a pancake meal to-go for $7 per plate ($5 for youth under 6). Pancake patrons should enter the fairgrounds from 10th street via Fair Avenue, on the west side of the fairgrounds by the Sunnyside Park tennis courts. Signs will direct cars through the grounds to the pickup location at the back of the community center. Annual silent auction is online this year. Bidders can find auction packages and learn more on the Cass County Extension website- www.extension.iastate.edu/cass – or Facebook page (@CassCoIAExt). Auction will remain open through the pancake supper, with winning bidders able to pick up items from the Extenison office the following week. Proceeds directly benefit the Cass County 4-H program.
Friday, March 19
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
Friday, March 26
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
Saturday, March 27
Atlantic Business & Professional Women’s Spring Craft Show will be held on March 27th from 9 am – 3 pm at the Cass County Community Building in Atlantic. Concession stand open, $1 admission. Door prizes given away all day.
Exira Community Club’s annual Fourth of July Kickoff Fundraiser will be held at the Exira Event Center featuring The Dueling Pianos of Mike & Andy. Social Hour/Silent Auction at 6 p.m., Dinner at 6:45 p.m., Live Auction at 7:30 p.m., Announcements at 7:15 p.m., Silent Auction ends at 8 p.m., The Dueling Pianos from 8:15-10:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person in advance, $35 per person at the door. Advanced tickets can by purchased by contacting any board member, several local Exira businesses, or by calling Abby: 712-249-1331. That evening the Grand Marshall will be announced, 156th Fourth of July Celebration theme announced, community updates and announcements. Pasta & Salad Bar will be served. Reserve a whole table for $250 which includes 8 tickets and 8 drink tickets.
Sunday, March 28
Exira Masonic Lodge #342 will host the Scholarship Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All-you-can-eat, free-will donation breakfast. We will be serving 2 types of scrambled eggs (regular and western), bacon, french toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice. It will be held at the Elk Horn Fire Hall. Proceeds will go towards the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 2021 scholarships for graduating seniors.
Saturday, April 17
Exira City-Wide Clean Up Day from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The drop off site will be at the end of the city park. Some items will have a cost to drop off. For example, small appliances are $10, others $15; car tires are $3, semi tires are $10 and tractor tires are $15-20. Household computers and TVs are free.