ELK HORN - The Exira-EHK HS TAG service project benefited both students and staff in this school year. Last school year, Ashley Hansen and Macy Emgarten, two high school TAG students, worked towards this goal of supplying students and teachers with items that they need, called a “Spartan Teacher Supply Crate.” The crates included the essential supplies needed for their students’ school year such as Crayola markers, dry erase markers, crayons, glue sticks, pencils, scissors, erasers, kleenex tissues, and more. In recent years, teachers have had to use their own funds to support their students in need of more supplies. Due to last year’s circumstances, volunteers have come to find out that students are in dire need of these supplies. They gave out these Spartan Teacher Supply Crates at this year’s Open House.
Our TAG students shared their project idea with our local businesses, clubs and individuals and their donations totaled over $2,520 for purchasing these supplies for each teacher.
“A big THANK YOU goes to all these businesses, clubs and individuals who were the Exira Lions Club; the Spartan Leo Club, Spartan Booster Club; Precision Concrete Services; Shelby County Bank; TJ’s Pour House, Danish Mutual Insurance; Rasmussen, Nelson & Wonio, PLC; Waspy’s Truck Stop; Spartan Insurance LLC; Exira Care Center Corporation; Exira Plumbing, Heating & Electrical LLC; Myrtue Medical Center; Exira Exchange Bank; Landmands Bank; Ohde Funeral Home; Margaret Olson; Doris Jones; Laura Hunt; Trisha and Bruce Boehm; Lisa Dreier and Connie Jessen who the donated funds for this project. Our TAG program will make sure each donation gets used wisely and distributed to the teacher throughout the year. Another big THANK YOU goes out to the two high school TAG students, Ashley and Macy, for an amazing service project!.” said Lisa Dreier, high school TAG instructor.