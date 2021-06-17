Dolly Parton’s
Imagination Library
Enroll your child and give them the gift of reading, free! All children under 4 1/2 years old who live in Cass County can register for this Book Gifting program. Go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/ to sign up.
New Fiction:
The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews
Love in Color by Bolu Babalola
The Children’s Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin
Hour of the Witch by Christopher A. Bohjalain
Arctic Storm Rising by Dale Brown
A Dog’s Courage by W. Bruce Cameron
The Devil You Know by Mike Carey
Later by Stephen King
Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
Sooley by John Grisham
Beach Read by Emily Henry
The Eagle’s Claw: a novel of the Battle of Midway by Jeff Shaara
Aftermath by Terri Blackstock
Three Missing Days by Colleen Coble
The Dark Sunrise by Terrence McCauley (large print Western)
Wolf Stockburn, railroad detective by Max O’Hara (large print Western)
New Non-fiction:
Beyond: how humankind thinks about heaven by Catherine Wolff
Beyond Driving with Dignity by Matt Gurwell
How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi
Women in White Coats: how the first women doctors changed the world of medicine by Olivia Campbell
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
Speak, Okinawa: a memoir by Elizabeth Miki Brina (large print)
New DVDs:
It’s been hard to purchase new movies since so many movie release dates were postponed during the pandemic. Look for movies that won awards this year and some new TV seasons (like Parks and Recreation--all 7 seasons now available).
Board games now available for check out in youth services.