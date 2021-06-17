Dolly Parton’s

Imagination Library

Enroll your child and give them the gift of reading, free! All children under 4 1/2 years old who live in Cass County can register for this Book Gifting program. Go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/ to sign up.

New Fiction:

The Newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola

The Children’s Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin

Hour of the Witch by Christopher A. Bohjalain

Arctic Storm Rising by Dale Brown

A Dog’s Courage by W. Bruce Cameron

The Devil You Know by Mike Carey

Later by Stephen King

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

Sooley by John Grisham

Beach Read by Emily Henry

The Eagle’s Claw: a novel of the Battle of Midway by Jeff Shaara

Aftermath by Terri Blackstock

Three Missing Days by Colleen Coble

The Dark Sunrise by Terrence McCauley (large print Western)

Wolf Stockburn, railroad detective by Max O’Hara (large print Western)

New Non-fiction:

Beyond: how humankind thinks about heaven by Catherine Wolff

Beyond Driving with Dignity by Matt Gurwell

How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi

Women in White Coats: how the first women doctors changed the world of medicine by Olivia Campbell

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Speak, Okinawa: a memoir by Elizabeth Miki Brina (large print)

New DVDs:

It’s been hard to purchase new movies since so many movie release dates were postponed during the pandemic. Look for movies that won awards this year and some new TV seasons (like Parks and Recreation--all 7 seasons now available).

Board games now available for check out in youth services.

Trending Food Videos