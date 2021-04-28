FAYETTE - Approximately 450 students will be recognized for earning their respective degrees during Upper Iowa University's (UIU) in-person commencement ceremonies at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette, Iowa, Saturday, May 8. UIU is making a number of modifications to its traditional in-person commencement to create a safer and healthier environment for its graduates and guests. The University held a virtual commencement in 2020 and those graduates have been invited back to Fayette Campus to be recognized during the May 8 ceremonies.
"This year's commencement is extremely special in Upper Iowa history," UIU President William R. Duffy II said. "Graduation is traditionally a time for all students to be duly recognized for their hard work and dedication in achieving their educational and future career goals. This year, we not only honor the 2020 and 2021 graduates for attaining their degrees, but also their unwavering perseverance to ensure the safety and good health of everyone around them in the face of a pandemic."
Joining the graduates in celebrating their latest accomplishments will be UIU administrators, faculty, staff, alumni, family and friends. A maximum of four guests per graduate will be permitted to attend the in-person events.
To properly maintain physical distancing, UIU will hold three ceremonies May 8. Graduates of the University's School of Business and Professional Studies programs will participate in a 10 a.m. ceremony. A second ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. for the School of Arts and Sciences, while the Andres School of Education and graduates of the MBA, MEd, MPA, MSA and MSC programs will follow at 3:30 p.m. Masks are required by everyone in attendance during each ceremony.
In the case of inclement weather, an announcement will be posted on the UIU homepage that the ceremonies have been moved to Dorman Gymnasium at Fayette Campus. All seating is on a first-come basis. An overflow viewing area will be located in the Student Center ballrooms. Guests at this location can view the full ceremonies on live video. Live streaming of the broadcast may also be viewed on the day of commencement at uiu.edu.
Due to intermittent construction on West Water Street in Fayette, guests are asked to use Clark Street to avoid delays. For additional information about Upper Iowa University's 2021 Commencement ceremonies, including concessions, dining, parking, shuttle services, lodging, and Campus distancing rules, visit uiu.edu/commencement.
A private, nonprofit university, UIU provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, 21 U.S. education locations in Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.