Officials with the museum and Geneaology Center announced that the buildings have reopened to the public.
Museum of
Danish America
The Museum of Danish America is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Current, temporary exhibitions include: Migrant, Snapshots: Traveling with the Poet, Hans Christian Andersen and new: The Victor Borge Legacy Award, Celebrating 10 Years of Music.
Genealogy
The Genealogy Center Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you plan to do research, appointments are requested to 712.764.7008.
Masks and distancing are required. We continue to observe COVID-19 precautions.