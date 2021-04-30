Weather Alert

...High Fire Danger Saturday... The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and strong and gusty southwest winds will result in a high fire danger on Saturday. Sustained southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph are possible during the afternoon Saturday when the lowest relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent will occur. It is highly recommended to not do any burning on Saturday as fires could quickly become uncontrollable.