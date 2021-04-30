Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C., recently released an audit report on the Audubon Community School District in Audubon.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The District’s revenues totaled $8,294,996 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 1.58 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $8,169,325, a 6.06 percent increase from the prior year. Increases in revenues from property tax and income surtax were the largest contributors to the increase in total revenues. The increase in total expenses occurred primarily in the instruction function.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. reported seven findings found on pages 64-68 of this report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, purchase orders, deficit lunch account balances, certified budget, questionable expenditures, certified enrollment and authorized check signatures. Nolte, Cornman & Johnson provided the District with recommendations to address these findings.
Four of the seven findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at https:..atirof.iowa.gov/audit-reports.