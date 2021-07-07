AUDUBON - Audubon Community Schools is growing in at least one area - Superintendent Eric Trager said that the district will have to add a section to their kindergarten class, and that resulted in adding a classroom in the elementary building.
Trager said that there was some extra room, and that the additional classroom would be added in the elementary library.
"We are excited to get the project completed by the end of summer," he said.
The board voted to approve the quote from Badding Constructions, of Carroll, in the amount of $48,513, for the multipurpose classroom project at the elementary building.
The district's other project, the renovation of the district's high school and middle school building that had come in far over budget, is still being worked on. Trager said earlier that they had to go through and eliminate any inefficiencies, without removing parts of the project.
Extensive redesign and engineering will allow the project to go out for bids in August, with bid openings set for Sept. 16.
Trager hoped that the district would have a very competitive bid day - and would be able to move forward on the project.
The school board will meet again on July 19, at which time the board intended to fill an open position due to the resignation of Joni Madsen. Madsen resigned to take a teaching position in the district.