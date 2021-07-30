Congregate Meals and
Meals On Wheels — 563-3657
Meals are subject to change
Aug. 2 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, green beans, peaches, mixed berry crumble.
Aug. 3 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, apricots.
Aug. 4 — Ham and bean soup, corn bread, coleslaw, banana.
Aug. 5 — COOK’S CHOICE
Aug. 6 — Sloppy Joe, whole wheat bun, potato salad, green beans, strawberries and pineapple.
Aug. 9 — Hearty chicken stew, breadstick, mandaring oranges, chocolate pudding.
Aug. 10 — Herb-crusted pork loin, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots.
Aug. 11 — Hot beef with gravy and mashed potatoes, broccoli, pears, peanut butter cookie.
Aug. 12 — Half of a turkey sandwich, cup of potato soup, baby carrots, mixed fruit.
Aug. 13 — Chicken broccoli with pasta casserole, beets, peaches, applesauce Jell-O.
Aug. 16 — Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, mixed fruit.
Aug. 17 — Mushroom and swiss burger on whole wheat bun, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, strawberries and pineapple.
Aug. 18 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Aug. 19 — Chicken salad on bed of lettuce, baby carrots, banana, molasses cookie.
Aug. 20 — Crunchy pollock or baked cod fillet, roasted red potatoes, corn, berry fluff Jell-O Salad.
Aug. 23 — Half ham sandwich, cup of potato soup, mixed fruit, ice box cookie.
Aug. 24 — Chicken a la king, biscuit, beets, peaches.
Aug. 25 — Herb-rubbed roast beef, mashed potatoes w/gravy, asparagus, pears
Aug. 26 — Baked honey chicken, sweet potato fries, broccoli, rice pudding.
Aug. 27 — Salmon loaf, baked potato, green beans, apricots.
Aug. 30 — Chicken, orange and almond salad, whole wheat roll, steamed carrots, mixed berry crisp.
Aug. 31 — Meatloaf, baked potato, asparagus, pears.
RSVP by 9 a.m. — 563-3657 — Audubon; 268-2377 — Exira; Mini Bus 563-3657