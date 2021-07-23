STUART — An ambitious annexation plan by Stuart city officials is being opposed by the Guthrie County Board of Supervisors.
During their regular city council meeting on June 14, Stuart city officials went into closed session to discuss the ag business park, which includes the annexation of the POET Biorefining plant near Menlo. Stuart City Administrator Ashraf Ashour said the annexation plan, which is a proposal at this point, was due to the amount of damage being done to White Pole Road by the increased truck traffic in the city.
“It’s the roads,” he said. “It is not our citizens tearing up the road, it’s the trucks coming and going from the ethanol plant.”
Ashour said city officials believe it is unfair for Stuart residents to have to pay for damage they are not creating, or to have to face paying higher taxes to fix a street being damaged at a faster rate than other streets.
According to Iowa Department of Transportation traffic flow data collected in 2016, between Trenton Avenue in Adair County and the western city limit of Stuart, an average of 1,530 vehicles per day passed a mechanical recorder the state placed for the study. Between the western city limit and Division Street, the street which connects with the Stuart exit on Interstate 80, an average of 2,780 vehicles per day passed that recorder. From Division Street to the eastern city limit of the city, an average of 1,680 vehicles per day passed that recorder.
The ethanol plant, which produces approximately 110 million gallons of ethanol per year, opened in 2008. According to Iowa DOT data from 2004, the recorder located on White Pole Road within the city of Stuart showed an average of 1,510 vehicles per day.
Prior to 1980, White Pole Road was part of U.S. Highway 6, which was redesignated Iowa Highway 925 when state officials ran Highway 6 concurrently with I-80. On July 1, 2003, state officials decommissioned Highway 925 and turned it over to cities and counties to care for.
Ashour said city officials have reached out to Guthrie County for help to maintain the road, but as the stretch of the road needing repair is within Stuart city limits, county officials have not provided much assistance.
“I look at us as part of a family,” he said. “When one of your children asks for help, you provide them with what they need.”
Guthrie County officials take issue with that statement and the proposed annexation which county officials believe would run along White Pole Road west to the ethanol plant.
During their regular meeting Tuesday, Guthrie County Supervisors voted to formally oppose the proposed annexation.
“It would be nice to have the board to have an official stance on it,” Supervisors Chairman Mike Dickson said.
“I feel this is completely wrong,” Supervisor Clifford Carney said.
The board approved the measure 5-0.
In an interview, Dickson said the plant is closer to Menlo than to Stuart, and that in his discussions with Menlo officials, they are opposed to the annexation as well.
However, his real concern is how an annexation would impact Beaver Township, the township where the POET ethanol plant is located.
“They receive a lot of property tax dollars,” Dickson said. He said the township trustees in-turn give a portion of that money to the Menlo Fire Department. Dickson’s concern is that if Stuart were to annex the plant, Menlo could lose their fire department.
Another concern for Dickson is the township’s three cemeteries. Currently, Beaver Township provides upkeep for Glendon, Menlo, and Rose Hill Cemeteries. If Stuart’s plan were to happen, he is concerned that the township would be unable to care for the three cemeteries.
The Guthrie County Auditor’s office states the 2020 tax year value for the POET ethanol plant is $25,035,480. According to Guthrie County Assessor’s records, the plant paid $702,538 in property taxes for the current tax year.
Auditor officials stated the consolidated levy rate for Menlo is $37.00516 per $1,000 valuation and includes all taxing authorities within the taxing district. Beaver Township’s consolidated levy rate is $28.68667 per $1,000 valuation, and Stuart’s consolidated levy rate is $38.90501 per $1,000 valuation.