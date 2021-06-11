AMES – Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Following are graduates from the area:
Ankeny - Jason Schwenneker, Master of Business, Business Administration
Audubon - Matracea Wagner, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude
Hamlin - Alysha Vance, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude