A “Princess Prom” is planned for Saturday, March 20 at the Audubon High School at 800 Third Avenue. The event is presented by the AHS Dance Team. Grand March will be at 6:30 p.m. and a dance will be held from 7-9 p.m. The Prom is for princesses ages 12 and under, and it’s $10 per couple. Additional princesses are $5 each.
Admission to the Grand March is $2 per person, and those under 5 are free. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Masks are required.
Photography will be by PhotoJenics, wristlet corsages will be available at Lori’s Flowers for $10.