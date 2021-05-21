AUDUBON — Audubon County students — including those at Audubon and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton districts — have new rules for mask usage after new guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health was released.
Audubon Superintendent Eric Trager said on Friday, that the district “received new guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health. This is great news. Starting immediately — mask usage is a personal choice for all students, staff, and community members at all school events and during the school day.”
Officials with the Exira-EHK school district have also changed mask use rules at the district after receiving the new guidance.
Starting immediately, officials also said mask usage is a “personal choice” for all students, staff and community members at all school events and during the school day — including during transportation.
Another announcement, opening up vaccinations for youth ages 12 and up, may also impact school COVID-19 issues.
Officials at the Audubon Community Schools announced that they had been working with the Audubon County Memorial Hospital throughout the pandemic. ACMH will be starting to receive doses of Pfizer vaccines for adolescents 12 years old and up.
Parents can sign up their student at www.acmhhosp.org/coronavirus, then click on the blue ACMH COVID vaccine wait list, and follow the instructions to sign up any adolescents 12 and up. Adults will also be able to sign up.
“As soon as we knew how many vaccinations are needed, we will contact (those who have signed up)to schedule a convenient time to receive the vaccine,” ACMH officials said. Questions can be directed to Melanie Larsen BSN, RN Infection Preventionist at 712-563-5238.
At both schools, only a person testing positive will have to quarantine. According to IDPH criteria, those found positive must quarantine for 10 days after symptoms start, and until they have been without symptoms and without fever for 24 hours, or for 10 days if no symptoms are present.
“With the issuance of this guidance, we will no longer have a mask mandate at school. We will, however, continue to fully support all staff, students, and community members who elect to continue the use of facial coverings. Our goal is for school to be a safe and supportive place for all individuals,” Superintendent Trevor Miller said.