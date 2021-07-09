Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.