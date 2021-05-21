EXIRA -The Exira City Council is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the council after the resignation of Robert Sorensen.
Sorensen gave notice of his resignation in a letter to the council with his last day being May 10. According to the Iowa code, the council may fill the vacancy by appointment, but electors of the city have a right to file a petition asking for a special election.
According to Iowa code, a vacancy in an elected office can be filled by appointment within 60 days after the vacancy occurs, and that person will fill the seat until the next regular city election. Or electors can petition that the seat be filled by special election.
If the council chooses to appoint someone, it must publish a notice of the intent to fill the seat by appointment — in this case that notice was published Friday, May 14.
Residents have 14 days after the publication of the notice to appoint, or within 14 days after the appointment is made, to submit a petition requiring the vacancy be filled by special election instead.
The number of signatures needed for a city with a population of 10,000 or less is 200, or at least the number of signatures equal to 15 percent of the voters who voted for candidates for the office at the preceding regular election whichever number is fewer. In this case — according to Lisa Frederiksen, Audubon County Auditor, the number of signatures would be no less than 10.
If the council fails to make an appointment within 60 days as required by this subsection, the city clerk shall give notice of the vacancy to the county commissioner and the county commissioner shall call a special election to fill the vacancy at the earliest practicable date, but no fewer than 32 days after the notice is received by the county commissioner.
All council members in Exira are “at large,” so candidates can come from anywhere in Exira.
Those interested need to submit a request in writing to the Exira city office by noon on June 14. The council hopes to be able to appoint someone the day after the deadline. Requests should go to Lexi Christensen, PO Box 187, Exira, IA 50076.
Current council members include: Mayor Mike Huegerich and council members Mark Paulsen, Clark Borkowski, Courtney Peppers, Dwight Jessen and Sorensen’s vacant seat.
Sorensen’s place on the council would have expired Dec. 31, 2023. If an individual is appointed, their appointment will be until the next election, in November.