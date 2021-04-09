AUDUBON — The Audubon School Board approved a FY22 budget including a levy that is 3 cents lower — going from $11.90 per $1,000 valuation to $11.87 per $1,000. That change will still generate an additional $14,500 for the district due to increases in valuation.
Superintendent Eric Trager said while the additional $14,500 might sound like a lot to some residents, “It’s not a huge increase, out of a $10 million budget, that’s just 1/10th of 1 percent,” he said.
The district is looking at a little decrease in enrollment, but on the other hand, may have to look at adding another section of kindergarten.
While some districts have reported seeing decreases in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trager said why Audubon was seeing decreases was “hard to put a finger on.”
“We have been predicting steady enrollment (for the next several years),” he said, “And steady doesn’t mean it will be the same every year. It will be up some years and down some years, but over all, the trend is going to be steady.”
He said this was a down year, “We are hoping for an up year next year.”