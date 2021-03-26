Audubon FFA members have been busy preparing for numerous career development events over the last few months. Many members began at the Sub-District FFA Contest hosted by the Greene County FFA in January. The District FFA Conference was hosted by the Southwest Valley FFA Chapter on Saturday, March 6th. The state contests will take place during the State FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines, April 18 – 20. Members competed in numerous career development events that are geared to making members leaders in their school, communities and the FFA organization. This year Audubon members competed in the following events at the District FFA Contest.
Ag Impact:
Team 1: Oliver Deist, Mari Gleason, Colton Hansen, Aaron Olsen, Kylie Petersen, Daniel Tessman
Districts: 1st Place Gold, Advance to State
This experiential-learning career development event is designed as a classroom activity to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our state, region and community. Learning activities will focus on: agricultural literacy, career exploration, personal development, and integration of academics.
Ag CSI:
Team 1: Corbin Chambers, Austin Heuss, Carson Meaike, Jack Stanerson, Mason Steckler
Districts: 1st Place – Gold, Advance to State
Team 2: Emma Brand, Kalee Juelsgaard, Alissa Testroet, Samantha Warnaca
Districts: 3rd Place – Gold, Alternate to State
Team 3: Steffi Beisswenger, Payton Gust, Emily Foran, Rachael Rynearson
Districts: 4th Place — Silver
Ag Career & Science Investigation, Ag CSI, is a Career Development Event that challenges Middle School FFA members to explore the diverse career options in agriculture. Ag CSI also challenges students to think creatively to develop solutions to future agriculturally related issues. This is a Career Development Event for 7th and 8th Grade Iowa FFA members. This year teams needed to devise a plan to put agriculture on/under the ocean.
Conduct of Meetings:
Team: Edward Miller, Kerrigan Larsen, Addesyn Hocker, Mattie Nielsen, Zeke Konkler, Alexis Obermeier, Evan Alt
Districts: 3rd Place — Gold, Alternate to State
The Conduct of Meetings event is intended to develop the skills of young members in properly conducting an FFA meeting. Participants must be ninth and/or tenth grade FFA members. This event aids the development of leadership abilities of young members for present and future chapter activities.
Parliamentary Procedure:
Team: Sienna Albertsen, Kacie Anthofer, Collin Bauer, Grant Gleason, Kali Irlmeier
Alternates: Abbie Erickson
Districts: 2nd Place — Gold, Advance to State
This event is intended to recognize the importance of developing leadership abilities. It provides trained officers and informed members on the correct conduct of organization affairs. Parliamentary procedure also provides training in democratic procedure. The event is a test of parliamentary procedure abilities and discussions.
Chapter Program:
Team: Johanna Sauers, Madison Vorm and Hannah Thygesen
Districts: 4th Place — Gold
This event is designed to emphasize group activity and accomplishments, and to recognize cooperative undertakings and leadership, growing out of an organized program in schools and communities.
Radio Broadcasting:
Duane Vetter
Districts: 3rd Place — Gold, Alternate to State
This event is intended to foster an understanding and create an interest in the field of broadcast journalism.
Ag Sales
Matt Brinkman
Districts: 4th Place – Gold
The purpose of this event is to prepare FFA members developing skills and techniques important toward becoming successful salespersons of agricultural products.
Arc and Wire Welding
Tyler Tessman
Districts: 5th Place – Silver
Welders had twenty minutes to complete required welds that were then scored on each weld and well as safety and set-up.
SW District Officer Election
Collin Bauer
Collin was elected as the SW District Vice-President.
Greenhand Quiz:
District Participants:
Gold: Kerrigan Larsen (4th), Addesyn Hocker (7th), Alexis Obermeier (7th), Mattie Nielsen (7th), Edward Miller, Taryn Zinke
Silver: Zeke Konkler, Evan Alt, Michelle Brooks, Connor Christensen, Logan Schmidt, Jordan Porsch, Brody Beane
Bronze: Carson Vorm, Amalie Lansman, Ashlyn Pruitt
This quiz tested greenhand members (9th grade or new members) on their general FFA knowledge. Kerrigan Larsen, Addesyn Hocker and Alexis Obermeier members will represent the Audubon FFA at the State FFA Convention in the Greenhand Quiz.
Farm Business Management Quiz
District Participants:
Gold: Anna Campbell(1st), Cooper Nielsen (8th), Alex Foran (10th), Kennedy Rohe (10th), Duane Vetter, Riley Christensen, Jaci Christensen, Elly Schultes, Kade Christensen
Silver: Aiden Alt, Rylee Brittain, Grant Gleason, Maddie Vorm, Collin Bauer, Abby Brooks, Kali Irlmeier, Sienna Albertsen, Alexandra Asmus, Audrey Jensen
Bronze: Madison Burr, Nicole Bald, Manny Beisswenger, Jason Denny, Gavin Larsen, Carson Bauer
This quiz is designed to test a participant’s knowledge, decision-making and problem-analysis skills of economic principals and concepts taught in Business Management in Agriculture.
Academic Achievement Award:
Recipients: Kodie Sporrer, Matt Brinkman, Anna Campbell, Ethan Klocke, Joel Klocke, Katelyn Nielsen, Alisha Petersen, Johanna Sauers, Tyler Tessman, Aryn Vance, Madison Vorm and Elizabeth Zaiger.
Students receiving the Academic Achievement Award are seniors that have been in the FFA for at least three years with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.
Delegates:
Abbie Erickson and Rylan Hansen served as the Audubon FFA delegates.
State Convention
In addition to the above teams advancing to state the Audubon FFA Chapter will be represented in the following ways:
Iowa Degrees
15 Audubon FFA members receive their Iowa FFA Degree this year at the State FFA Convention. Abby Brooks, Jocelyn Chambers, Garrett Christensen, Allison Elmquist, Alex Foran, Rylan Hansen, Aleah Hermansen, Peyton Meaike, Johanna Sauers, Jordan Schrader, Joey Schramm, Gavin Smith, Kate Tessman, Hannah Thygesen and Braden Wessel will all receive this honor.
State Career Development Events
The Audubon FFA will have members competing in the following Career Development Events.
Chapter Display: Elly Schultes and Nicole Bald
Farm Business Management: Anna Campbell, Alex Foran, Kennedy Rohe and Riley Christensen
Chapter Awards
The Audubon FFA Chapter will receive the Supreme National Chapter Award during State Convention.
State Music
Rylee Brittain Elizabeth Zaiger, Abigail Zaiger, Allison Elmquist and Anna Campbell will sing in the State FFA Choir and Elizabeth and Abigail Zaiger will be competing in the FFA Idol contest.
Individual Honors and Representation
Collin Bauer will be representing the chapter at state as a Rising Star candidate.
Mattie Nielsen will be recognized as a state runner-up in the Growmark Essay Contest.
The Audubon FFA is a youth organization of 125 student members as a part of the 15,400 Iowa FFA members from 235 local chapters across Iowa. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.