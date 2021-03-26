Audubon FFA members have been busy preparing for numerous career development events over the last few months. Many members began at the Sub-District FFA Contest hosted by the Greene County FFA in January. The District FFA Conference was hosted by the Southwest Valley FFA Chapter on Saturday, March 6th. The state contests will take place during the State FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines, April 18 – 20. Members competed in numerous career development events that are geared to making members leaders in their school, communities and the FFA organization. This year Audubon members competed in the following events at the District FFA Contest.

Ag Impact:

Team 1: Oliver Deist, Mari Gleason, Colton Hansen, Aaron Olsen, Kylie Petersen, Daniel Tessman

Districts: 1st Place Gold, Advance to State

This experiential-learning career development event is designed as a classroom activity to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our state, region and community. Learning activities will focus on: agricultural literacy, career exploration, personal development, and integration of academics.

Ag CSI:

Team 1: Corbin Chambers, Austin Heuss, Carson Meaike, Jack Stanerson, Mason Steckler

Districts: 1st Place – Gold, Advance to State

Team 2: Emma Brand, Kalee Juelsgaard, Alissa Testroet, Samantha Warnaca

Districts: 3rd Place – Gold, Alternate to State

Team 3: Steffi Beisswenger, Payton Gust, Emily Foran, Rachael Rynearson

Districts: 4th Place — Silver

Ag Career & Science Investigation, Ag CSI, is a Career Development Event that challenges Middle School FFA members to explore the diverse career options in agriculture. Ag CSI also challenges students to think creatively to develop solutions to future agriculturally related issues. This is a Career Development Event for 7th and 8th Grade Iowa FFA members. This year teams needed to devise a plan to put agriculture on/under the ocean.

Conduct of Meetings:

Team: Edward Miller, Kerrigan Larsen, Addesyn Hocker, Mattie Nielsen, Zeke Konkler, Alexis Obermeier, Evan Alt

Districts: 3rd Place — Gold, Alternate to State

The Conduct of Meetings event is intended to develop the skills of young members in properly conducting an FFA meeting. Participants must be ninth and/or tenth grade FFA members. This event aids the development of leadership abilities of young members for present and future chapter activities.

Parliamentary Procedure:

Team: Sienna Albertsen, Kacie Anthofer, Collin Bauer, Grant Gleason, Kali Irlmeier

Alternates: Abbie Erickson

Districts: 2nd Place — Gold, Advance to State

This event is intended to recognize the importance of developing leadership abilities. It provides trained officers and informed members on the correct conduct of organization affairs. Parliamentary procedure also provides training in democratic procedure. The event is a test of parliamentary procedure abilities and discussions.

Chapter Program:

Team: Johanna Sauers, Madison Vorm and Hannah Thygesen

Districts: 4th Place — Gold

This event is designed to emphasize group activity and accomplishments, and to recognize cooperative undertakings and leadership, growing out of an organized program in schools and communities.

Radio Broadcasting:

Duane Vetter

Districts: 3rd Place — Gold, Alternate to State

This event is intended to foster an understanding and create an interest in the field of broadcast journalism.

Ag Sales

Matt Brinkman

Districts: 4th Place – Gold

The purpose of this event is to prepare FFA members developing skills and techniques important toward becoming successful salespersons of agricultural products.

Arc and Wire Welding

Tyler Tessman

Districts: 5th Place – Silver

Welders had twenty minutes to complete required welds that were then scored on each weld and well as safety and set-up.

SW District Officer Election

Collin Bauer

Collin was elected as the SW District Vice-President.

Greenhand Quiz:

District Participants:

Gold: Kerrigan Larsen (4th), Addesyn Hocker (7th), Alexis Obermeier (7th), Mattie Nielsen (7th), Edward Miller, Taryn Zinke

Silver: Zeke Konkler, Evan Alt, Michelle Brooks, Connor Christensen, Logan Schmidt, Jordan Porsch, Brody Beane

Bronze: Carson Vorm, Amalie Lansman, Ashlyn Pruitt

This quiz tested greenhand members (9th grade or new members) on their general FFA knowledge. Kerrigan Larsen, Addesyn Hocker and Alexis Obermeier members will represent the Audubon FFA at the State FFA Convention in the Greenhand Quiz.

Farm Business Management Quiz

District Participants:

Gold: Anna Campbell(1st), Cooper Nielsen (8th), Alex Foran (10th), Kennedy Rohe (10th), Duane Vetter, Riley Christensen, Jaci Christensen, Elly Schultes, Kade Christensen

Silver: Aiden Alt, Rylee Brittain, Grant Gleason, Maddie Vorm, Collin Bauer, Abby Brooks, Kali Irlmeier, Sienna Albertsen, Alexandra Asmus, Audrey Jensen

Bronze: Madison Burr, Nicole Bald, Manny Beisswenger, Jason Denny, Gavin Larsen, Carson Bauer

This quiz is designed to test a participant’s knowledge, decision-making and problem-analysis skills of economic principals and concepts taught in Business Management in Agriculture.

Academic Achievement Award:

Recipients: Kodie Sporrer, Matt Brinkman, Anna Campbell, Ethan Klocke, Joel Klocke, Katelyn Nielsen, Alisha Petersen, Johanna Sauers, Tyler Tessman, Aryn Vance, Madison Vorm and Elizabeth Zaiger.

Students receiving the Academic Achievement Award are seniors that have been in the FFA for at least three years with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

Delegates:

Abbie Erickson and Rylan Hansen served as the Audubon FFA delegates.

State Convention

In addition to the above teams advancing to state the Audubon FFA Chapter will be represented in the following ways:

Iowa Degrees

15 Audubon FFA members receive their Iowa FFA Degree this year at the State FFA Convention. Abby Brooks, Jocelyn Chambers, Garrett Christensen, Allison Elmquist, Alex Foran, Rylan Hansen, Aleah Hermansen, Peyton Meaike, Johanna Sauers, Jordan Schrader, Joey Schramm, Gavin Smith, Kate Tessman, Hannah Thygesen and Braden Wessel will all receive this honor.

State Career Development Events

The Audubon FFA will have members competing in the following Career Development Events.

Chapter Display: Elly Schultes and Nicole Bald

Farm Business Management: Anna Campbell, Alex Foran, Kennedy Rohe and Riley Christensen

Chapter Awards

The Audubon FFA Chapter will receive the Supreme National Chapter Award during State Convention.

State Music

Rylee Brittain Elizabeth Zaiger, Abigail Zaiger, Allison Elmquist and Anna Campbell will sing in the State FFA Choir and Elizabeth and Abigail Zaiger will be competing in the FFA Idol contest.

Individual Honors and Representation

Collin Bauer will be representing the chapter at state as a Rising Star candidate.

Mattie Nielsen will be recognized as a state runner-up in the Growmark Essay Contest.

The Audubon FFA is a youth organization of 125 student members as a part of the 15,400 Iowa FFA members from 235 local chapters across Iowa. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

