AUDUBON — They are coming down, in the name of future development and beautification. A handful of former businesses, along Highway 71 in Audubon, have been purchased with intention to demolish them — in fact work on one site has begun.
Audubon County Economic Development purchased the vacant building at 408 Market Street last year, with the goal to clear the lot and encourage future development. The former M&M Garage, or Bud’s DX was considered contaminated and ACED and others worked with the DNR to get the property cleared. Hundreds of old tires were removed, and now the building has come down.
ACED has also purchased 120 North Division, formerly Audubon Can Redemption and the Chatterbox. That building is scheduled for demolition later in June.
AMVC Cares also purchased the former Yesway property at 101 North Market Street in order to make way for other possible development opportunities, and all of the planned demolition will help with efforts to further beautify the Highway 71 corridor.