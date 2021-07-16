Rolff’s Radical Ride across America

“The seed was planted years ago — I don’t know exactly how or when,” said Rolff Christensen, “Early last summer it germinated and became a seedling. By the end of the summer it had doubled in size and was recognizable as Rolff’s Ride Across America.”
Christensen, of California, started his journey May 22, by dipping his bike tires in the Atlantic Ocean.
He was in Audubon on Thursday, July 1 on day 40 of his biking excursion across America. We spoke at The Bakery in Audubon. He had just traveled from Ames to White Rock Conservancy in Coon Rapids and was ending Thursday’s trip in Atlantic. He had caught up with his friend “Hawk” who had formerly lived in California also, but moved to Ames. Hawk had learned of his trip across Iowa, so contacted Rolff’s wife and he then detoured to Ames and spent a few days with Hawk and his family catching up on old times. Rolff is a K-12 teacher and had always wanted to make this trip… deciding now was the best time. He is a member of “Warm Showers,” which is a non-profit hospitality exchange service for people engaging in bicycle touring needing a place to stay and/or a warm shower. He had used this wonderful accommodation roughly 40% of his days on his Great American Rail Trail so far.
Follow Rolff’s trip through his daily blog R3A2.blogspot.com