SOUTHWEST IOWA – Area volunteers and extension officials are planning for county fairs this year that look like they did in 2019.
Ann Carter, Audubon County Extension Program Director, said Audubon County’s fair will be held on July 14-18.
“We’re going to have a county fair that looks more like our county fair in 2019,” Carter said. “The county officials that I have visited with (about the fair) are doing the same. They’ll be open to the public and there will be events and things more like what we experienced in 2019.”
Carter said last year the fair was mainly open to exhibitors and their families.
“We tried to limit attendance as much as possible, but we didn’t have (something to indicate people could be on the grounds, including) passes or wrist bands or anything,” Carter said.
Another difference last year was that livestock arrived on the day of the show or stayed one night at the fairgrounds.
“Whereas this year, they’ll return to checking in on Thursday, and staying until the end on Sunday,” she said.
There weren’t any open classes, Figure 8 Races or rodeos last year or anything that would draw the average person to the fair.
Officials are in the planning stages now, and more details on events and activities will come out in the future. Organizers are considering live streaming events this year, an option that was used frequently last year.
In the meantime, Carter wants to encourage people to attend.
“We want to encourage people to plan on coming out again,” she said.
The Cass County Fair was similar to Audubon’s last year with limited attendance and changes in time and ways livestock shows were held. And, like Audubon County, organizers are in the middle of making plans for a fair from the pre-COVID-19 days. Cass County’s fair will be held from July 28 to Aug. 3.
“Our plan right now going forward is, we’re going to have the fair as it normally is,” said Fair President Curtis Bierbaum.
Bierbaum said organizers are working with the same groups they did last year to see if live streaming events can be done, and they will continue to have hand sanitizing stations around the fair.
Cass County Extension Director Kate Olson said organizers will continue to watch for any recommendations on safety precautions, and consider having a more online presence like last year, including live streaming and posting results and photos online faster.
“I think we definitely had a lot of interest in live streaming,” Olson said. “That was something a lot of our media partners did. We had great feedback from that.”