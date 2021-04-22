Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.