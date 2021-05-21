This year Audubon fifth graders were challenged to read 20 chapter books in the second semester. After each book they had to give their teacher a summary of the book.

The following students completed the challenge and will be spending the day at Littlefield Recreation Area for their reward.

-Kye Gleason

-Whitney Petersen

-Mason Kasperbauer

-Aiden Kjergaard

-Hudson Hocker

-Bryli Petersen

-Kaleb Nelson

-Lucy Stanerson

“The real reward is the fact that, any chance they get, most of these kids now have a book in hand and open. We hope this love of reading sticks with them for life. Their fifth grade teachers are incredibly proud of all their hard work and dedication!

