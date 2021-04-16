AUDUBON — A second phase of the Heartland Divide Wind Project which is expected to produce 200 megawatts of clean energy in the Audubon County area, is underway in Audubon and Guthrie Counties. According to NextEra Energy officials, the project is scheduled to begin by the end of 2021, after local and state approvals.
The project will create local jobs. About 200 to 250 construction workers are needed and there will be five full time positions for maintaining and operating the wind turbines, officials said.
Wind farm projects provide indirect income to local business, like hotels, restaurants, caterers and other companies, but they also benefit the county.
Audubon County landowners will get millions of dollars in payments, “reliable income families can depend on, regardless of weather,” officials said.
The county will also get millions — possibly as high as $80 million — from the wind project, money that could be used to improve county roads, schools and other services.
Audubon County had one wind farm near the city of Audubon, which is in operation now — the Heartland Divide Wind Energy Project with 43 turbines.
The new project, Heartland Divide II, will include 71 GE wind turbines, generating up to 200 megawatts (MW) of energy.
Rick Thomson, Audubon County Supervisor Chairman, said last fall that Audubon County also didn’t have any issues with turbines in the county.
“Overall, there is a little opposition, but in my understanding, even though they don’t want it on their property, they understand the need for it,” Thomson said. Audubon will begin to benefit from taxes on the first phase of the Heartland Divide project next year, and there are always projects the funds could be applied to.
“I haven’t heard much (opposition) here, and most people realize in the big picture, (turbines) are a benefit to the county,” he said.