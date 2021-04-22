DMACC President Rob Denson (front row, left) and Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families Interim Director Joy Esposito hold a check in the amount of $6,000 that was presented to the EKD Center by Hy-Vee. Back in February, area Hy-Vee stores donated proceeds from the month-long sales of numerous items to the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families (EKD Center) Summer Youth Experience Program.
More than 400 youth have completed the Summer Youth Experience Program since it began in 2013. The program provides local youth, ages 14-21, with work-readiness training and workplace experience, including an eight-week work placement with an area employer, a program mentor, weekly cohort meetings and the opportunity to earn income, skills and an National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC).
Area Hy-Vee store managers who participated in the month-long fund-raiser include: (left to right) Josh Clark, Cody Stoermer, Brian Bieker, Joe Milnes, Aaron Lammers, Brock Wulf, Jenn Seipel, Jeff Osborn, Paige Christensen and DeWayne McIntyre.