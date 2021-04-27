The Exira Lions Club was out on the T-Bone Trail earlier this month doing "Bridge Work." They were painting the wooden bridges with water sealant, and said there were 12 bridges along the trail down to Interstate 80. Officials noted that if anyone was interested in helping to paint bridges, they should contact the Lions to see what bridges are still not complete. See their Facebook page at Exira Lions Club.
