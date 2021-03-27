PELLA - After last year's hiatus due to the pandemic, residents are excited to welcome visitors back to town for the annual Tulip Time Festival in Pella, Iowa! This year's festival is Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 6, 7 and 8, 2021. The entire family is welcome as the town is "Back in Bloom" this spring.
Festival organizers have made modifications to the festival this year in an effort to keep people safe and well, based on guidelines set by health officials. These efforts include spacing out vendors and activities, additional sanitizing stations and encouraging social distancing and masks. Those who feel unwell or have been exposed to someone who has been ill are encouraged to stay home from this year's festivities.
When you visit Pella during Tulip Time you are greeted with a "walking" parade, delicious food, residents in Dutch costumes, flower shows, auto displays, city tours, Dutch Craft Market, shows and entertainment and of course, TULIPS!
Activities begin each day around 9 a.m. and continue until the lighted parade floats go dim around 9:30 p.m. Each evening our Feesthouden show features live and free special entertainment on the Tulip Toren stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday's entertainment will feature the Living Word Fellowship Worship Team. Friday's entertainment will feature Pella High School's Jazz 1 and AcaPella groups. Saturday's entertainment will feature Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys with iconic country music.
Throughout each day, you can see the sights from a guided city tour, experience the sights and sounds of the Historical Village, see Dutch dancing and costumes around the town and during our grandstand shows, and much more! A fireworks display will cap off the evening on Friday night, sponsored by Pella Corporation.
Tickets may be purchased at the ticket booth at the corner of Franklin and Main Streets during the festival. Grandstand tickets are $10 for bleacher seats and $5 for park seats.
For a complete schedule or more information, visit www.pellatuliptime.com.