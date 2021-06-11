As I look at the calendar I see that June 14 is on Monday this year, a day designated in the United States as Flag Day. It’s a day we are encouraged to fly our flag as we celebrate the date in 1777 when the Stars and Stripes was officially adopted as the flag of the National Flag.
During the Revolutionary War it was a nation’s visible commitment to the ideals which had been lifted up one year earlier in the Declaration of Independence, including those famous words of the Preamble: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
I have been asked why a church would fly an American flag outside its building or why a church would have a flag inside its sanctuary. My answer is two-fold: 1) Because the Bible tells us that governments are ordained by God to be a minister for good as an avenger who brings wrath upon the one who practices evil. While we may choose how to structure a government for a nation, it is God who ultimately lifts up and brings down governments based upon how they serve as God’s minister in the world. 2) Because the flag represents the values to which our nation is committed and the principles for which we stand. No, America is not perfect. When our leaders, lawmakers or courts designate evil as good or when they mock the principles of justice for all, when they devalue human life and dignity for both the unborn and born, when they pursue their own interests at the expense of those whom they represent, and when they forget that the govern not as our lords but with the consent of those they seek to rule they are not being true to the values upon which this country was founded. But I still celebrate those values and ideals to which we pledge our allegiance.
When we fail as a nation to be true to our principles God calls us to repentance. And it isn’t the wicked “they” that need to repent (though they are included). It is all of us because their only powers come from the consent of the governed. So on this flag day I feel compelled to lift high the banner that proclaims a nation built upon our Creator endowed unalienable Rights to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
And to repent of the ways in which we are failing to life up to those standards. And to continue to pray “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”
May it so be.