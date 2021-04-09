Friday, April 9
ARC Garage Sale Fundraiser from 4-8 p.m., all proceeds to go to the Audubon Rec Center. Donations can be brought to the Rec Center Thursday, April 8 from 5-9 p.m. or Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Call 712-588-1128
Saturday, April 10
ARC Garage Sale Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., all proceeds to go to the Audubon Rec Center. Donations can be brought to the Rec Center Thursday, April 8 from 5-9 p.m. or Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Call 712-588-1128
Guthrie Center 12th annual Spring Spectacular, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Guthrie Center Activity Center with 20 plus vendors, free admission.
Spring Fling at the Elk Horn Town Hall, local crafts, vendors and more 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Drive Up Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at the Exira-EHK high school, 4114 Madison Street, Elk Horn. Drive up dinner — for a free will donation — to raise money for Annette Santisteban who is currently battling breast cancer. Fun games to play from your vehicle, blanket raffle, wristbands for sale. Spaghetti, breadsticks, salad and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Pre-orders available.
Monday, April 12
Shelby County Conservation Board and Iowa DNR hosting a Spring Dutch Oven Cooking Class at Nishna Bend Recreation Area at 5:30 p.m. at the nature center. Cost/$10 for adults and $5/kids under 10. Kids under 5 are free. Preregistration is required, calling Iowa Western Community College at 712-755-3568 or Christina at 712-744-3403.
Tuesday, April 13
Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaway in Atlantic at the Cass County Community Center, 805 West 10th Street, from 3-6 p.m. open to all, no cost or documentation required.
Thursday, April 15
LC Clinic second annual fundraising banquet for the Atlantic clinic which will also serve the Audubon area. It will be at the Cass County Community Center, registration is required to attend with seating starting at 6:30 p.m. there is no cost to attend, but there will be the opportunity to make a financial gift. Call to register to attend, to become a business sponsor, table sponsor, or tables host, online at HelpLifeCareClinic.org or by calling 641-782-2150.
Saturday, April 17
Exira City-Wide Clean Up Day from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The drop off site will be at the end of the city park. Some items will have a cost to drop off. For example, small appliances are $10, others $15; car tires are $3, semi tires are $10 and tractor tires are $15-20. Household computers and TVs are free.
May 21
2021 Grand Masters Golf Outing at Atlantic Golf and Country Club, to benefit the Iowa Masonic Library and Museum Lighting Project, and the Puppy Jake Foundation. Teams are available for $280 per team and sponsorships are $100 per hole. Contact Donnie at 249-3253.
June 12
Art in the Park and Food Truck Battle in Audubon; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, artists, crafts, wine garden and more.