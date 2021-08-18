Saturday, Aug. 21
Audubon Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon, city square, something for everyone! Fresh produce, fresh cut flowers, baked goods, snacks, honey, herbs, candles, soaps, scrubs, wax melts, tamales, shirts, jewelry, and craft items.
Lake Anita State Park Movie is The Little Rascals. Movie starts at dusk.
Mud Races at Anita Municipal Airport, Gates open 9:30 a.m., races start 11 a.m. race registration at 8:30 a.m. Admission $10, children 7/under free; Pit Pass $20 Questions call Coulton, 515-720-4941
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Coon Rapids American Legion Bingo is every Tuesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Audubon Farmers Market 4:30-6 p.m., city square, something for everyone! Fresh produce, fresh cut flowers, baked goods, snacks, honey, herbs, candles, soaps, scrubs, wax melts, tamales, shirts, jewelry, and craft items.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Audubon Chamber Bags Tournament and the band, Clear Autumn, will be held at 4 p.m. at the Audubon Rec Center parking lot. Register by 3:30 p.m. 2 person teams, $50 early entry free or $75 at the door. Double elimination.
Band starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for those not participating in the tournament. Food will be available for purchase. Family friendly!
Country Players Fundraiser at the Audubon High School will be held at 7 p.m. One act play, musical numbers and talent show.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Country Players Fundraiser at the Audubon High School will be held at 2 p.m. One act play, musical numbers and talent show.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Coon Rapids American Legion Bingo is every Tuesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Scrub Fair at Audubon County Memoria Hospital will be held on Tuesday, August 31st from 10 am-2 pm.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Audubon Farmers Market 4:30-6 p.m., city square, something for everyone! Fresh produce, fresh cut flowers, baked goods, snacks, honey, herbs, candles, soaps, scrubs, wax melts, tamales, shirts, jewelry, and craft items.
Friday, Sept. 3
Audubon Figure 8 Races at the Audubon County Fairgrounds; sponsored by Audubon County Fairboard, rain date of Sept. 4; races at 7:30 p.m.