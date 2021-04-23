ELK HORN — The Exira-EHK board also approved three sharing agreements with IKM-Manning and with the AEA for the next school year.
Superintendent Miller will continue to be shared IKM-Manning next year but the time in each district will change. He will be increasing his time in the Exira-EHK district from an 80/20 agreement from this year to 70/30 this year, 70 percent at IKM and 30 percent at Exira-EHK. He said he could be in Elk Horn for two days one week and one day another, or do one and a half days each week.
Mallory Meyer will take over for Kyle Wagner as the School Business Official for both districts, and will be shared 60/40 with IKM-Manning, 60 percent at IKM-Manning and 40 percent at Exira-EHK. Kyle Wagner will be leaving the district to take another HR position.
Dan Spooner will be shared for technology, 40/60, spending 40 percent of his time at IKM-Manning and 60 percent at Exira-EHK, a change from the current agreement where he was shared 50/50. He will be technology coordinator at Exira-EHK and Tech Support at IKM-Manning.
Earlier the Exira-EHK board approved filling a librarian vacancy through an AEA sharing agreement.