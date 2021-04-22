Saturday, April 24
Anita Redneck BRRRR Tractor Ride — breakfast by the American Legion Post 210, will be held starting at 6 a.m. at the Anita Community Center for a free-will offering meal, fund-raiser for Legion events. Ride starts at 9 a.m. No pre-registration needed.
Exira Lions Club Garage Sale 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Exira Lions Community Center
LC Clinic Rummage Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1818 Chatburn Plaza, next to Verizon in Harlan; proceeds going to clinic opening soon in Atlantic; Donations and volunteers needed, to volunteer or with questions, please contact Lori Hlavac (712-579-9531) or Dottie Krogh (712-249-9084).
Wildflower Walk at Pellett Memorial Woods-outside of Atlantic, 9 a.m. Free.
Sunday, April 25
Exira Masons Spring Breakfast, Brayton Town Hall, 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., All you can eat, Free will donation
Exira Daddy Daughter Dance, 4-6 p.m. at the Exira Event Center, plenty of time to dance, light refreshments, backdrop for pictures. Sponsored by the Exira Community Club.
Sunday, May 2
Eastern Star Drive Through and Take Out Dinner, open to all. Held at the Masonic Building south side of city park. Serving 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with ham balls, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert. Proceeds go to 2021 Scholarships
Friday, May 21
2021 Grand Masters Golf Outing at Atlantic Golf and Country Club, to benefit the Iowa Masonic Library and Museum Lighting Project, and the Puppy Jake Foundation. Teams are available for $280 per team and sponsorships are $100 per hole. Contact Donnie at 249-3253.
Monday, May 31
Exira Lions Memorial Day Breakfast, serving 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee for a free will offering at the Exira Lions Community Center
Friday, June 4
Audubon County Hospital Foundation’s 23 annual Golf Fundraiser, at Audubon Golf and Country Club. Check in at 8 a.m. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. 4 person best shot; pin prizes, poker chip putt challenge. Registration by May 1. Contact Susan Greving: grevings@acmhhosp.org or 712-563-5295.
Friday, June 11
Friendship Home Golf Fundraiser will be held on Friday, June 11 at Audubon Golf & Country Club. Registration due by May 21. Check in at 9 a.m., shotgun start at 10 a.m. Any questions contact Amy Madsen: 712-563-2651.
Saturday, June 12
Art in the Park and Food Truck Battle in Audubon; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, artists, crafts, wine garden and more.