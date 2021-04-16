April 16-18
The Father (2020) PG-13
A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.
April 23-25
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) PG-13
The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.
All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m.