Effective Tuesday, Feb. 23, Guthrie County Hospital will have the following guidelines.
• While there is no specific restriction on the number of visitors, we are requesting all visitors be mindful of the number of people visiting in each patient room and ask that social distancing be practiced whenever possible.
• Visitors must limit movement within the facility, avoiding common areas.
• No visitors are allowed for patients who have COVID-19 or who are suspected to have COVID-19.
• Visitors and designated caregivers must be free from illness, including:
Fever
Cough
Runny nose
Sore throat
Vomiting
Diarrhea
• Visitors and designated caregivers must always wear a mask without exception.
• Please wash your hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting a patient’s room. All guidelines are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate your continued patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.
If you have any questions, please call (641) 332-2201.
###