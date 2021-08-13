AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council passed a resolution designating one building historical, then considered options for dealing with another building during their meeting this week.
The council passed a resolution designating a building at 302 Broadway as a historical site, part of steps required to secure grant funding for a second story loft project in downtown Audubon.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) initiated a pilot program for upper story housing, and Audubon was one of two locations chosen in the state.
The grant was for $450,000 with about $400,000 for construction and some for administration. The resolution approved would help get additional funding from the state.
The project calls for three or more apartments in the building, including some in the ground and upper story.
In other business, the council considered options on a property at 917 Broadway.
City Clerk Joe Foran said the city attorney outlined three options the city could take to handle issues with the property.
He said the city could abate the property through a magistrate’s ruling, and that would bring it up to code at an estimated cost of $50,000 to $60,000. Second, the city could try to get ownership through the abandoned building code, but there is still someone residing in the house. A third option would be to demolish the building as a dangerous building per city code, then after six months of being abandoned, apply for ownership.
The council considered the options and voted unanimously to select the third.