ODO Club disbands after 71 years

The ODO (Our Day Off) club has decided to disband following 71 years in existence. During a coffee gathering at El Adobe Restaurant last week, a photo of the current members was taken.
The ODO Club (a Viola/Melville Township group) was organized in 1950 at the home of Imogene Carpenter. The organizers were Imogene, Gladys Scott, Ruth Edwards and Viola Nissen.
The charter members were Betty Larsen, Betty Owen, Elaine Sornson, Blanche Bybee, Phyllis Priestly, Del Windfelt, Imogene Carpenter, Gladys Scott, Ruth Edwards, Viola Nissen and Lowene Olsen Christensen.
It was decided to have only 14 members at one time and give a gift to any member that was ill, but not any family members who were ill.
Meetings were held on the first Friday of the month at a members’ home. A couple of games were played and contests were enjoyed and prizes were given to the contest winners.
Secret sisters were revealed at the Christmas meeting. Lunch was served by the hostess.
At Christmas a supper out with the husbands was enjoyed by the members.
The membership over the years included: Imogene Carpenter, Gladys Scott, Ruth Edwards, Viola Nissen, Betty Owen, Betty Larsen, Elaine Sornson, Phyllis Priestly, Del Windfelt, Lowene Olsen Christensen, Blanche Bybee, Beverly Sampson, Juletta Nissen, Frances Scott, Bertha Mae Nielsen, Mildred Jewell, K. Hutchins, Ruth Olsen, Edna Borkowski, Jean Jensen, Rose Bylund, Joan Mortensen, Helen Lauritsen, Irene Hansen and Ruth Benton. Many of these ladies have since passed away.
The remaining members are Helen Lauritsen, 95; Betty Owen, 94; Jean Jensen, 94 and Joan Mortensen, 85. Jean Jensen is moving to Wisconsin to be near her daughter and family, thus the club decided this would be a good time to disband.