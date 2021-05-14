AUDUBON — The first ever Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up 2021, at Waspy’s Truck Stop in Audubon is coming up May 22. The event is a show and shine event for trucks, motorcycles, cars, tractors, anything on wheels and anyone can come. It’s free to set up if you have a vehicle to display, and it’s also free just to come and check out all the vehicles on display.
Sarah Slater of Audubon County Economic Development and Tourism says Dave Gammel is organizing the event. He’s involved in the American Truck Historical Society, a group of truck enthusiasts that have chapters around the country including five that cover areas in the state of Iowa.
The show will give people a chance to show off their vehicle, and will offer people something to do with lots to see.
“I think it will be really neat,” Slater said, “and I think it will be a great outdoor event. It’s coming up at Waspy’s on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with check in starting at 8 a.m.”
“You just show up and check in when you get there,” she said, noting the vehicles would be lined up along the truck or south side of the property. The group holding the event, Slater said, “when they’ve had other established truck shows, usually had over 100 (entries).”
The Waspy’s complex includes multiple fuel options, car wash, Waspy’s Truck Wash, The Feed Mill Restaurant, convenience store with clean rest rooms, Waspy’s Kitchen, beverages, food, ice cream, beer cave, spirits den, cigar humidor, along with Audubon Diesel Truck and Trailer Repair and Blue Grass Inn and Suites.
Waspy’s is located at 2079 Highway 71, Audubon, and those planning to display a vehicle can check in at the fire truck on the south side of the property.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.