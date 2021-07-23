Friday, July 23
Shelby County Fair Figure 8 Races will be held on Friday, July 23 and Aug. 13. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing start at 7:30 p.m. Car entry cutoff is at 7 p.m. Admission – grandstands – $10, pit pass – $20, car plus driver – $30. Contact Justin: 712-579-9470. Follow them on Facebook: Shelby County Fair Figure 8’s.
Saturday, July 24
Primer Gray Car Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Gray; open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, whatever, $10 entry fee for vehicle, spectators free. Templeton Rye Distillery Tour spots available. Food Vendors on site.
Mud Races — Battle at the Bins, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 spectator, $20 pit pass (all ages) $30 drivers, registration/pit 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., racing at 11 a.m. Coolers welcome, seating limited bring chairs, concessions available. Gray does not have a gas station in town or ATM, be prepared. Questions call Ben at 712-304-4923
Lake Anita State Park Movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” Movies start at dusk.
Atlantic Farmers Market at Farm Bureau in Atlantic, from 9 a.m. to noon
Sunday, July 25
Exira Lions Club Waffle Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Club building in Exira, Special guests: Audubon Co. First Responders and Law Enforcement; Menu includes waffles, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee for a freewill donation.
Thursday, July 29
Audubon’s Farmers Market will be held every Thursday through October from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at John James Audubon Square. No fee, just show up a little early for set up. Contact Cathy Lange with any questions: 712-304-0628.
Music in the Park will be held every Thursday in June & July, weather pending at 7 p.m. a John James Audubon Square. Performing: Girls Next Door
Produce in the Park every Thursday through September in the Atlantic City Park, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
DaneStock — Music, Food, Vendors all at the Danish Countryside Vines and Wines. Music by Ken Sitler Band 8-11 p.m. See Danish Countryside Vines and Wines on Facebook for more information.
Saturday, July 31
DaneStock — Music, Food, Vendors all at the Danish Countryside Vines and Wines. Craft Fair 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wine and Beer Garden 10 a.m. to close; Music starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 11 p.m. See Danish Countryside Vines and Wines on Facebook for more information.
Friday, Aug. 20
Wheeler Tailgate Party, 6-7:30 p.m. Chis Jones Wheeler Stadium, Audubon; Serving pork sandwich, chips and drink tickets available at the gate.