Join us on our Facebook and YouTube pages at Noon (Central) to watch our free, monthly presentations as they premiere! These programs are sponsored by Danish Sisterhood Dronning Margrethe Lodge #15, Milwaukee, Wis. Coming up next:
Thursday, March 11
African Americans in 20th Century Denmark
Join us to talk with Dr. Ethelene Whitmire, Professor at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, about her research and time in Denmark. Read "Landscapes of the African American Diaspora in Denmark" at https://www.danishmuseum.org/assets/pdfs/Landscapes_Whitmire.pdf
Thursday, April 15
From Fairy Tale to Fantasy
Enjoy a virtual field trip to this exhibit, featuring Swedish-American illustrator Gustaf Tenggren, which is currently on view at Philadelphia's American Swedish Historical Museum. Watch the program at or after Noon, then join a Live Q&A at 6 p.m. (Central) with Rachel Kiskaddon, ASHM’s Education and Public Relations Manager.
Thursday, May 20
Square Stories
Lise Kildegaard is a professor of English at Luther College. She has been translating the “Square Stories” of Danish author Louis Jensen.
Past programs may be watched on Facebook or YouTube - your preference.